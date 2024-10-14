The Rock in Blood: Slayer's Kerry King picks Dwayne Johnson to play him in a biopic

You could definitely describe Kerry King's playing style as "fast and furious," so it makes sense that he'd choose a Fast and Furious actor to play him in a possible biopic.

"The only one that loosely fits the description is Vin Diesel," the Slayer guitarist tells Metal Hammer. "If you go down that road you might also say The Rock, but I'm not nearly that giant!"

"That would be awesome, though," King adds of being portrayed by Dwayne Johnson. "I'll say The Rock, because I like a lot of the stuff he's in."

If a Kerry King biopic was to be made, it would have to account for a busy 2024. Over the year, King has released is debut solo album, From Hell I Rise, and played two reunion shows with Slayer.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.