Robin Roberts revisits defining moments in upcoming special, 'The Year: 2025'

Good morning, America — and good bye to 2025. As the year draws to a close, Robin Roberts is once again inviting viewers to pause and reflect with her 15th annual year-end special.

The Year: 2025 finds Robin revisiting the moments that defined the past 12 months, alongside a lineup of ABC News voices, including David Muir, Michael Strahan, Linsey Davis and Sunny Hostin, along with special guests such as The Jonas Brothers, WNBA champion A'Ja Wilson and Sinners star Miles Canton.

The special looks back at headline-making events including the Sean "Diddy" Combs trial and Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's engagement. It airs on Dec. 29, but Robin says the process of tracking potential moments began at the top of the year.

"It's just trying to get a sense from folks, what have you remembered?" Robin explains of her year-end special. "What have you forgot? What should you remember? What do you want to forget?"

She’s most eager to revisit the stories that are no longer in the headlines but still matter deeply, like the devastating LA wildfires early in 2025 and the people still affected by its impact. She's also excited to highlight lighter moments, including the story of a father who built a pantry during the government shutdown and was met with overwhelming support from his neighbors.

“It’s the holidays," Robin shares. "You want a moment to exhale and breathe. So I just love the mixture that we bring to the year." She credits her “fabulous team of producers” for putting the show together, as well as the anchors and correspondents who she calls “the best in the field.”

The Year: 2025 begins at 8 p.m ET on ABC and streams the following day on Disney+ and Hulu.

