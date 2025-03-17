Robert Plant announces new European tour with Saving Grace

Denise Truscello/Getty Images for Palms Resort & Casino
By Jill Lances

Former Led Zeppelin frontman Robert Plant is heading out on another tour with his acoustic band, Saving Grace, featuring Suzi Dian.

Dubbed the Spring Fever tour, the trek consists of 20 dates in Europe. It kicks off May 1 in Brussels, Belgium, and hits cities in Denmark, Sweden, Finland, Italy, France and more, before wrapping July 30 in Barcelona, Spain.

Plant formed Saving Grace in 2019; they went on their first tour in 2021 following the COVID-19 pandemic. Their set lists are filled with covers, including some Led Zeppelin tunes.

A complete list of dates and ticket information can be found at RobertPlant.com.

