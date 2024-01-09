Robert Plant sends birthday wishes to his Led Zeppelin bandmates

Robert Plant has taken to social media to offer some birthday wishes to his former Led Zeppelin bandmates Jimmy Page and John Paul Jones, who both celebrated their birthdays in January.

The birthday post came as Page celebrated his milestone 80th on Tuesday, January 9, while Jones celebrated his 78th earlier in the month, on January 3.

"It's never too late, Happy Birthday John and Happy Birthday Jimmy," he wrote next to an archival band photo, "here's to the wonderful dancing days," a reference to the 1973 Houses of the Holy track "Dancing Days."

It's been over 15 years since Plant, Page and Jones performed together as Led Zeppelin. Their last performance took place December 10, 2007, at the Ahmet Ertegun tribute concert in London. They were backed on drums by Jason Bonham, son of their late drummer John Bonham, who passed away in September 1980. The group disbanded shortly after his death.

