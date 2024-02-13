Robert Plant & Alison Krauss announce 2024 tour dates

Robert Plant and Alison Krauss are reuniting for another tour this year.

The 30-date Can’t Let Go tour will kick off June 2 in Tulsa, Oklahoma, with a centennial celebration for the historic venue Cain’s Ballroom. The tour will see the pair playing amphitheaters, pavilions, opera houses and other historic venues, with the trek including multiple nights in Vienna, Virginia; Missoula, Montana; and Seattle, Washington. It is set to wrap September 1 in Vail, Colorado.

JD McPherson, who plays lead guitar for Plant and Krauss, will open all dates.

A presale for tickets begins Wednesday, February 14, at 10 a.m. local time, with tickets going on sale to the general public on Friday, February 16. A complete list of dates can be found at plantkrauss.com.

Plant and Krauss released their first collaborative album, Raising Sand, in 2007 and toured together in support of the release. The album went on to win the Grammy Award for Album of the Year, as well as Record of the Year for "Please Read The Letter."

In 2021 they released their follow-up, Raise The Roof, and hit the road in support of the album in 2022 and 2023.

