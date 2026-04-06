Rob Zombie teases video for ﻿'The Great Satan'﻿ song 'The Black Scorpion'

Rob Zombie is teasing the video for "The Black Scorpion," a track off the shock rocker's new album, The Great Satan.

The clip is set to premiere on Wednesday. You can check out a preview, featuring Zombie and his band rocking out under a green light, now via his Instagram.

We'll see if the full video includes anything else — after all, the studio version of "The Black Scorpion" is only 93 seconds long.

The Great Satan, the follow-up to 2021's The Lunar Injection Kool Aid Eclipse Conspiracy, dropped in February. It also includes the single "(I'm a) Rock 'N' Roller."

Zombie will launch a U.S. tour with Marilyn Manson in August.

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