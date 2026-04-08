Rob Zombie premieres video for ﻿'The Great Satan﻿' track 'The Black Scorpion'

Rob Zombie has premiered the video for "The Black Scorpion," a track off his new album, The Great Satan.

The clip is an appropriately no-frills affair given the song's brisk 93-second runtime. It features Zombie rocking out with his band in a basement shot through a green filter.

You can watch the video for "The Black Scorpion" streaming now on YouTube.

The Great Satan, the follow-up to 2021's The Lunar Injection Kool Aid Eclipse Conspiracy, was released in February. It also includes the single "(I'm a) Rock 'N' Roller."

Zombie will launch a U.S. tour with Marilyn Manson in August.

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