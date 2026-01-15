Rob Zombie & Marilyn Manson announce summer tour

Rob Zombie performs in concert at Germania Insurance Amphitheater on September 14, 2024 in Austin, Texas. (Rick Kern/Getty Images)

Rob Zombie and Marilyn Manson are teaming up for a summer tour.

The joint outing launches Aug. 20 in West Palm Beach, Florida, and concludes Sept. 20 in Concord, California. The bill also includes The Hu and Orgy.

Presales begin Jan. 20 at 10 a.m. local time. Tickets go on sale to the general public on Jan. 23 at 10 a.m. local time.

For the full list of dates and all ticket info, visit RobZombie.com or MarilynManson.com.

Zombie and Manson previously shared the road on their Twins of Evil tours, which took place in 2012, 2018 and 2019. For the 2018 leg, they recorded a cover of the Beatles song "Helter Skelter" together.

Zombie will release a new album, The Great Satan, on Feb. 27. Manson's most recent record is 2024's One Assassination Under God - Chapter 1, which marked his first since he was accused of abuse by Evan Rachel Wood and others. Manson has denied the allegations, and an investigation into him was dropped by the Los Angeles district attorney in 2025.

