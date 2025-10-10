Rob Zombie announces new album, ﻿'The Great Satan'﻿; listen to single 'Punks and Demons' now

'The Great Satan' album artwork. (Nuclear Blast)
By Josh Johnson

Rob Zombie has announced a new album called The Great Satan.

The eighth studio effort from the "Dragula" shock rocker is due out Feb. 27. It includes the previously teased single "Punks and Demons," which is out now.

The Great Satan is a notably shorter album title from Zombie, whose last two records are called The Lunar Injection Kool Aid Eclipse Conspiracy and The Electric Warlock Acid Witch Satanic Orgy Celebration Dispenser.

Here's the track list for The Great Satan:
"F.T.W. 84"
"Tarantula"
"(I'm a) Rock 'N' Roller"
"Heathen Days"
"Who Am I?"
"Black Rat Coffin"
"Sir Lord Acid Wolfman"
"Punks and Demons"
"The Devilman"
"Out of Sight"
"Revolution Motherf*****s"
"Welcome to the Electric Age"
"The Black Scorpion"
"Unclean Animals"
"Grave Discontent"

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air99.5 KISS FM - KISS Rocks San Antonio Logo
    View All
    844-470-5477

    More from KISS

    KISS Photos

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about kissrocks.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!