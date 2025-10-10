Rob Zombie announces new album, ﻿'The Great Satan'﻿; listen to single 'Punks and Demons' now

Rob Zombie has announced a new album called The Great Satan.

The eighth studio effort from the "Dragula" shock rocker is due out Feb. 27. It includes the previously teased single "Punks and Demons," which is out now.

The Great Satan is a notably shorter album title from Zombie, whose last two records are called The Lunar Injection Kool Aid Eclipse Conspiracy and The Electric Warlock Acid Witch Satanic Orgy Celebration Dispenser.

Here's the track list for The Great Satan:

"F.T.W. 84"

"Tarantula"

"(I'm a) Rock 'N' Roller"

"Heathen Days"

"Who Am I?"

"Black Rat Coffin"

"Sir Lord Acid Wolfman"

"Punks and Demons"

"The Devilman"

"Out of Sight"

"Revolution Motherf*****s"

"Welcome to the Electric Age"

"The Black Scorpion"

"Unclean Animals"

"Grave Discontent"

