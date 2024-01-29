Rob Zombie & Alice Cooper expand 2024 Freaks on Parade tour

By Jill Lances

Rob Zombie and Alice Cooper have decided to spend more time together. The two rockers have announced a new summer leg of their Freaks on Parade tour.

The 2024 trek, which will once again feature special guests Ministry and Filter, kicks off Tuesday, August 20, in Albuquerque, New Mexico, and wraps Wednesday, September 18, in Forth Worth, Texas.

Citi and artist presales will kick off Tuesday, January 30, with tickets going on sale to the general public starting Friday, February 2, at 10 a.m. local time. A complete list of dates can be found at alicecooper.com.

The first leg of the Zombie and Cooper Freaks on Parade tour kicked off in August. Zombie previously launched the Freaks on Parade tour in the summer of 2022 alongside the reunited MudvayneStatic-X and Powerman 5000.

