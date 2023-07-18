Rob Zombie & Alice Cooper announce Las Vegas Halloween weekend show

By Josh Johnson

Rob Zombie and Alice Cooper are celebrating Halloween weekend with each other in Las Vegas.

The shock rockers have announced a concert together dubbed The Greatest Blood-Show on Earth, taking place October 28 at Bakkt Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino.

Tickets go on sale Friday, July 21, at 10 a.m. PT via Ticketmaster.

Prior to the Halloween celebration, Zombie and Cooper are linking up for the Freaks on Parade Tour, launching in August.

