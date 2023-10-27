Rob Halford & Doro need you tonight on collaborative "Total Eclipse of the Heart" cover

Judas Priest's Rob Halford has teamed up with German metal icon Doro for a joint cover of the Bonnie Tyler song "Total Eclipse of the Heart."

The collaboration is an appropriately dramatic rendition of the '80s classic, with Halford and Doro trading "turn arounds" and "need you tonights." The pair also stars together in an accompanying video, streaming now on YouTube.

The cover is included on Doro's new album Conqueress -- Forever Strong and Proud, which is out now. The record also features Doro's take on Priest's "Living After Midnight," with guest vocals by Halford.

Priest, meanwhile, is readying a new album called Invincible Shield, due out March 8.

