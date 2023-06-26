Rivers Cuomo picks his favorite Weezer album, and it's not ﻿'Blue Album'﻿ or '﻿Pinkerton'

As Saturday Night Live will tell you, for some Weezer fans, there's The Blue Album and Pinkerton, and then everything else. But if you ask frontman Rivers Cuomo what his favorite Weezer album is, he wouldn't pick either of those.

In an interview with Vulture, Cuomo was asked that very question, to which he first responded, "When fans ask me this, I always say, 'I don't do favorites.'" If he had to pick, though, he says "favorite is the thing I just made," which would be Weezer's four-EP SZNZ project.

"I love Summer, Autumn and Winter all for different reasons," Cuomo says. "They all came out last year. It would be very hard to choose, so I'll just say SZNZ."

Elsewhere in the interview, Cuomo chooses "Beverly Hills" as Weezer's "most misunderstood song."

"I don't know if this is still the case, but I often heard that people thought I was making fun of Beverly Hills, that I was being sarcastic in the chorus when I say, 'That's where I want to be,'" Cuomo says. "I was 100 percent sincere when I wrote it."

