Rival Sons ask for "Mercy" on new ﻿'LIGHTBRINGER'﻿ track

Rival Sons has premiered a new song called "Mercy," a track off their upcoming album, LIGHTBRINGER.

"It's so conductive, the way trauma moves from person to person," shares lead vocalist Jay Buchanan. "Anger moves like electricity in a similar way, once it gets inside you it immediately seeks transmission to latch onto someone or something else."

"The verses have this cyclical friction to them and it brought this to mind; inherited trauma and its vicious, silent grip," Buchanan continues. "Breaking these cycles begins with recognition and I wanted to sing about that. Try a little mercy, mercy never lets you down."

You can listen to "Mercy" now via digital outlets and watch its accompanying lyric video streaming now on YouTube.

LIGHTBRINGER, which also features the single "Sweet Life," will be released October 20. It's the companion to Rival Sons' DARKFIGHTER album, which dropped in June.

