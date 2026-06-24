Rival Sons announce Domestic Bliss US tour

Scott Holiday and Jay Buchanan of Rival Sons speak onstage at the GRAMMY Museum on October 11, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Rebecca Sapp/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

Rival Sons have announced a U.S. tour for the fall.

The headlining run, dubbed the Domestic Bliss tour, launches Oct. 30 in Boise, Idaho, and concludes Nov. 29 in Fort Wayne, Indiana. The Blue Stones will also be on the bill.

"A lot of irons in the RIVAL SONS fire right now but we wanted to break off a quick one domestically, get out there and run it hot for a minute," frontman Jay Buchanan says in a Facebook post.

Presales are open now, and tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday at 10 a.m. local time. For the full list of dates and all ticket info, visit RivalSons.com.

Rival Sons' most recent album is 2023's LIGHTBRINGER, a companion to their DARKFIGHTER record, which was released earlier that year.

Buchanan, meanwhile, released his debut solo album, Weapons of Beauty, in February.

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