Finder reports that U.S. holiday spending is projected to exceed $1 trillion, driven by inflation, while average gift spending remains stable.

U.S. holiday spending is expected to reach an all-time high of more than $1 trillion this season.

However, average gift spending is projected to be around the same as last year, and sales of essentials like hygiene products and clothing basics are expected to jump dramatically during Cyber Week compared to months prior.

Don't be fooled by the numbers. While over $1 trillion might sound like shoppers are spending more on "fun" than ever, the number may actually reflect inflation and the strategic use of holiday sales like Black Friday to offset the rising cost of living, Finder reports.

Ready, set, spend

The National Retail Federation (NRF) estimates that total holiday retail sales in the U.S. will reach $1.013 trillion, while Bain & Company places the estimate slightly higher at $1.016 trillion.

Bain further reports that only 12% of Americans plan to shop entirely in-store, meaning most people plan to shop partially or entirely online.

Although the lion's share of revenue from retail goods is expected to be earned in stores, Adobe predicts that $1 in $4 spent will be earned through online shopping and e-commerce (up 6.7% year-over-year).

Generative AI is emerging as a source of retail traffic, according to Adobe, with sales from AI channels expected to grow as much as 130% YoY during November and December.

The holiday sales period spans November and December, encompassing some of the biggest retail events of the year, including Thanksgiving, Black Friday, Cyber Monday and Christmas.

Adobe forecasts higher online sales on Cyber Monday than any other day this season. Consumers are expected to spend over $15 billion online (up 6.2% YoY) during the tech-centric sales event, while the second-highest online spending this season is expected to be on Black Friday ($12.9 billion, up 9.2% YoY).

Looking at these figures, it would be easy to assume that there's an unprecedented number of customers hitting the stores with piles of disposable income.

But that's not necessarily the case.

Beneath the energetic retail landscape, you'll find rising sticker prices and budget-conscious shoppers leaning into Thanksgiving and Christmas sales to make everyday purchases more affordable.

The truth behind the numbers

2026 seems to be the year of reaching trillion-dollar milestones, with multiple AI companies going public to record-setting market valuations and expanding the world's ever-growing list of trillion-dollar corporate heavyweights.

Against this opulent backdrop, holiday spending projections of "over $1 trillion" fit right in — that is, until you realize how much ordinary price increases account for YoY growth in spending.

The NRF puts this season's projected spending at 4.2% higher than last year, while Bain puts YoY growth at 4.5%.

Yet most of this appears to be typical annual growth for the retail sector. Gallup research shows that, on average, retail sales in November and December have risen 3.6% every year since 2000 (except during the height of the pandemic in 2020 and 2021).

Inflation is one of the biggest contributors to retail sales growth, pushing up prices and the amount people spend on holiday purchases. Tariffs and rising energy and shipping costs can also pump up retail prices.

As of September 2026, the overall U.S. inflation rate stood at 3.7%. The inflation rate in October is unavailable due to the federal government shutdown in October last year, which temporarily halted data collection and made YoY analysis for that month impossible. November data will not be available until mid-December.

'Tis the season to save

Throughout "the most wonderful time of the year," Gallup reports that Americans will spend an average of $1,011 on gifts, around the same as last year ($1,007) and the year before ($1,014).

If customers aren't planning to load up on more gifts than usual in 2026, why are holiday spending estimates breaking records?

One reason might be the heightened interest in saving money on necessities and practical purchases during major sales events like Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

Adobe notes that online sales of personal hygiene products, clothing basics and baby products are expected to jump 150%, 210% and 113% in November and December (compared to their September 2026 sales levels).

Likewise, online sales of pet products and household cleaning items could jump by as much as 93% and 49%.

With grocery prices climbing and gas prices up more than 30% YoY, it's not hard to see why consumers are strategically allocating their dollars, from hunting down the best bargains to using zero-interest financing tools like cash advance apps and Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) apps.

Tips for Black Friday and Cyber Monday shopping

Layer rewards and discounts. Use loyalty programs or credit card rewards on top of store discounts to spend less and earn back part of what you spend.

Use loyalty programs or credit card rewards on top of store discounts to spend less and earn back part of what you spend. Use alternative financing tools cautiously. Avoid tying yourself up in multiple cash advance app arrangements or BNPL plans. Before signing up for any payment plans, make sure you can afford to repay the balance before interest or penalty fees kick in.

Avoid tying yourself up in multiple cash advance app arrangements or BNPL plans. Before signing up for any payment plans, make sure you can afford to repay the balance before interest or penalty fees kick in. Track price changes. Find out if you're really getting a good deal by tracking the price history of items you're interested in buying and setting price alerts using apps like Keepa, which lets you track prices on Amazon, or Flipp, which lets you set price alerts and compare retailer flyers (although it's not a price tracker).

Staying in the black during the holidays may not be getting any easier, but spending selectively and waiting for the right deals can help you tackle your Christmas shopping list and stay on track financially.

This story was produced by Finder and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.