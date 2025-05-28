Rise Against announces new album, '﻿Ricochet'

Rise Against has announced a new album called Ricochet.

The 10th studio effort from the "Savior" punks will arrive Aug. 15. It's the follow-up to 2021's Nowhere Generation.

"Ricochet is about our collective inter-connectedness," says frontman Tim McIlrath. "We started with the title track and that being about how we're all — whether we like it or not — stuck in the same room, so to speak."

"Everything you do is going to affect somebody; everything you throw will affect the next person," he continues. "We're connected to other countries, other economies; we're connected to undocumented immigrants. We're connected to every decision our leaders make. It's all one big ricochet effect. That idea is the backbone of this album."

Ricochet includes the previously released singles "Nod" and "Prizefighter." A third cut, titled "I Want It All," is out now.

Rise Against will hit the road in June on a European tour, followed by the second leg of their U.S. Rise of the Roach tour with Papa Roach, kicking off in September. They're also playing the Long Beach, California, date of the returning Warped Tour in July.

Here's the Ricochet track list:

"Nod"

"I Want It All"

"Ricochet"

"Damage Is Done"

"Us Against the World"

"Black Crown"

"Sink like a Stone"

"Forty Days"

"State of Emergency"

"Gold Long Gone"

"Soldier"

"Prizefighter"

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.