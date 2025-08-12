Rise Against shares title track off upcoming '﻿Ricochet'﻿ album

Rise Against has premiered a new song called "Ricochet," the title track off the band's upcoming album.

"When I was writing 'Ricochet,' I couldn't shake this image: people dancing while bombs and bullets careened overhead," says frontman Tim McIlrath. "That contrast — the obliviousness of joy against the backdrop of destruction — felt like the world we're living in. The video brings that to life."

Said video, which begins with a quote from George Orwell's 1984, is streaming now on YouTube.

"It's about more than action and reaction," McIlrath continues. "It's about how even our silence, even our detachment, carries weight. Every choice, every shrug, every shot fired — they all ricochet."

Ricochet the album drops on Friday. It also includes the previously released songs "Nod," "I Want It All" and "Prizefighter."

Rise Against will resume their Rise of the Roach tour with Papa Roach in September.

