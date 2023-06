Rise Against and Rancid are headlining the inaugural 1234 Fest, a new punk rock festival.

The event takes place September 9 in Denver and on September 23 in Philadelphia. The lineup, which will be the same for both dates and locations, also includes Jawbreaker, Descendents, Joyce Manor, P**** Riot and Dillinger Four.

Tickets go on sale Friday, June 23, at 10 a.m. local time.

For more info, visit 1234Fest.com.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.