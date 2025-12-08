Rise Against asks fans to take part in new video project

Rise Against - "Rise of the Roach Tour" Tim McIlrath of Rise Against performs on September 27, 2025 in Tinley Park, Illinois. (Photo by Ryan Bakerink/Getty Images) (Ryan Bakerink/Getty Images)
By Josh Johnson

Rise Against is putting together a new video project, and you may be able to be a part of it.

The "Savior" punks are looking for fans to come to Los Angeles Wednesday to create artwork for a video shoot.

"We're inviting some artistic fans to help us bring a collective vision to life," Rise Against says. "Come create artwork together for our video set and be a part of a unique experience and the final visual."

You can apply by sharing your name, email address and answering the question: "What was the last thing you were inspired to create?"

For more info, visit RiseAgainst.com/art.

Rise Against released a new album, Ricochet, in August. They supported the record on the Rise of the Roach tour with Papa Roach.

