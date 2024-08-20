Riot Fest announces 2024 aftershows

By Josh Johnson

Chicago's Riot Fest has announced the lineup of aftershows for its 2024 event.

Artists including Sum 41, St. Vincent, Spoon, Something Corporate, Laura Jane Grace and New Found Glory will be playing concerts throughout the Windy City between Sept. 18 and Sept. 22.

Tickets to the aftershows go on sale Wednesday at 11 a.m. CT. For more info, visit RiotFest.org.

All of the mentioned artists are also on the proper Riot Fest lineup, alongside headliners Fall Out Boy, Beck, Slayer and Pavement.

Riot Fest 2024 takes place Sept. 20-Sept. 22. It was initially set to be held at SeatGeek Stadium in Bridgeview, Illinois, before moving back to its longtime home of Chicago's Douglass Park.

