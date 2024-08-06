RHCP's Flea reads story about lost otter in '﻿Yo Gabba GabbaLand!'﻿ clip

Red Hot Chili Peppers bassist Flea reads a children's story in a preview for the upcoming Yo Gabba GabbaLand! show.

The clip, which premiered via Consequence, shows Flea spinning a tale of an otter who gets lost, but eventually finds their way home thanks to some help from the sun.

At the end, the otter enjoys a celebratory meal of pancakes with their family, which sounds like something you could get at one of Flea's favorite establishments, Denny's. You may recall that Flea delivered an impassioned defense of the restaurant chain during his appearance on John Mulaney's Everybody's in LA, though that speech was a lot more profane and a lot less child-friendly than his otter story.

Yo Gabba GabbaLand!, inspired by the children's show Yo Gabba Gabba!, premieres Friday on Apple TV+. Its accompanying soundtrack drops the same day and features Portugal. the Man, The Interrupters and The Linda Lindas, all of whom also appear on the show.

