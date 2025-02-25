Revamped Three Days Grace lineup set to make live debut: 'We know what to do'

The revamped Three Days Grace lineup, featuring returning original frontman Adam Gontier singing alongside longtime vocalist Matt Walst, makes its live debut Tuesday while supporting the first day of Disturbed's U.S. tour.

Having already proven their success in the studio with their #1 Billboard single "Mayday," drummer Neil Sanderson feels that the two-singer approach will translate just as well to the live stage.

"There's a lot of little nuances that need to be covered, but I think when we get in a room, it's like anything else," Sanderson tells ABC Audio. "We've been here before and we know what to do."

As such, Sanderson's unconcerned about, say, Gontier and Walst accidentally running into each other onstage. He adds that both Gontier and Walst will continually be occupied even if one is singing more than the other on a particular song.

"When one guy's taking a lead, the other guy is gonna be playing guitar and keyboard and singing backups," Sanderson says.

He laughs, "So there's lots to do up there."

As Walst has sung in 3DG since Gontier's departure in 2013, fans have long heard him sing on the band's earlier hits like "Animal I Have Become" and "Just Like You," but now they may be able to hear Gontier's versions of Walst-fronted songs.

"Adam has pointed out some songs that are on some of our newer records that Adam really wants to perform live," Sanderson shares. "Time will tell, but as of right now we're keeping it pretty loose and just letting things naturally occur."

Sanderson's also excited about the tour as a fan of Disturbed, who will be celebrating the 25th anniversary of their debut album, The Sickness.

"I've been a Disturbed fan since the beginning," he says.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.