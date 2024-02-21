Reunited Slayer headlining 2024 Louder than Life festival; Slipknot, Mötley Crüe & Korn also lead bill

Less than five years after playing what they called their final show, Slayer is returning to the live stage.

The "Raining Blood" metallers are set to headline the 2024 Louder than Life festival, taking place September 26-29 in Louisville, Kentucky, as well as the 2024 Riot Fest, which will be held September 20-22 in Chicago.

That a rock band would get together after finishing a farewell tour isn't exactly unheard of, but it certainly seemed as if Slayer was done after playing their last concert in 2019. In an interview with Rolling Stone published earlier in February, guitarist Kerry King, who just launched a solo project, said that he hadn't spoken with bassist/vocalist Tom Araya since that final performance.

"Nothing compares to the 90 minutes when we're on stage playing live, sharing that intense energy with our fans," Araya now says. "And to be honest, we have missed that."

"Have I missed playing live? Absolutely," King adds. "Slayer means a lot to our fans; they mean a lot to us. It will be five years since we have seen them."

Alongside King and Araya, the Slayer lineup will include guitarist Gary Holt and drummer Paul Bostaph, who also played on that final tour.

The other 2024 Louder than Life headliners are Slipknot, Mötley Crüe and Korn, while the rest of the bill includes Disturbed, Five Finger Death Punch, Judas Priest, Evanescence, Sum 41, Tom Morello, Mastodon, The Offspring, Falling in Reverse, Breaking Benjamin, Seether, Anthrax, In This Moment, Chevelle, Staind and Highly Suspect.

