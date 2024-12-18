Report: Violet Grohl working on debut album

MusiCares Person of the Year Tribute to Joni Mitchell - Inside Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy (Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording A)
By Josh Johnson

Violet Grohl, the eldest daughter of Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl, is working on her debut album, The Hollywood Reporter reports.

Sources who've apparently heard the material tell THR that Violet is "very talented" and that her "vocals are tremendous."

The report also says Violet is collaborating with producer Justin Raisen on the record. Raisen recently produced Kim Gordon's new solo album, The Collective.

Violet, 18, has sung backup live during Foo Fighters concerts and contributed vocals to the But Here We Are track "Show Me How." She also memorably performed at the Taylor Hawkins tribute concerts in 2022.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air99.5 KISS FM - KISS Rocks San Antonio Logo
    View All
    844-470-5477

    More from KISS

    KISS Photos

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about kissrocks.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!