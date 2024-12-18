Report: Violet Grohl working on debut album

Violet Grohl, the eldest daughter of Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl, is working on her debut album, The Hollywood Reporter reports.

Sources who've apparently heard the material tell THR that Violet is "very talented" and that her "vocals are tremendous."

The report also says Violet is collaborating with producer Justin Raisen on the record. Raisen recently produced Kim Gordon's new solo album, The Collective.

Violet, 18, has sung backup live during Foo Fighters concerts and contributed vocals to the But Here We Are track "Show Me How." She also memorably performed at the Taylor Hawkins tribute concerts in 2022.

