Report: Linkin Park discussing possible 2025 reunion tour

Linkin Park is in talks about a possible reunion tour for 2025, Billboard reports.

According to the publication, the lineup would feature vocalist/multi-instrumentalist Mike Shinoda, guitarist Brad Delson and bassist Dave "Phoenix" Farrell alongside a possible unnamed female vocalist. Drummer Rob Bourdon and turntablist Joe Hahn are not mentioned.

Billboard's report comes after Jay Gordon of the band Orgy said in a radio interview that heard Linkin Park was getting back together with a female singer. He later posted that "I know nothing about any of that" and "People sure do love to take my words out of context."

Linkin Park has not performed live since their 2017 tribute concert to late frontman Chester Bennington, who died earlier that year. Since then, the band has put out a variety of archival releases, including 20th anniversary reissues of 2000's Hybrid Theory and 2003's Meteora. In April, they released a greatest hits compilation titled Papercuts.

ABC Audio has reached out to Linkin Park's reps for comment but has not received a response at press time.

