Report: Investigation into Rammstein's Till Lindemann dropped

Rammstein frontman Till Lindemann is no longer being investigated in Germany over sexual misconduct allegations, The Guardian reports.

According to Berlin state prosecutors, the investigation "did not provide any evidence."

"The rapid termination of investigative proceedings by the Berlin state prosecutor's office shows that there is insufficient evidence that our client allegedly committed sexual offenses," Lindemann's lawyers say.

Investigations into Lindemann began in June after claims of sexual misconduct against him surfaced in May. Rammstein took to social media to deny accusations regarding an alleged incident in Lithuania. After a book publisher severed ties with Lindemann, Rammstein shared a statement in German that read, in part, "The allegations hit us all very hard and we take them extremely seriously."

As news of the investigation broke, The New York Times reported that Rammstein's record label, Universal Music, had "suspend[ed] promotional and marketing activities for the band."

If you are affected by abuse and needing support, or know someone who is, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233, or the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673). You can also chat online at thehotline.org or online.rainn.org, respectively. ﻿﻿

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.