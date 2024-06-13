Refused's Dennis Lyxzén suffers "massive heart attack": "Under the circumstances I feel ok"

Refused frontman Dennis Lyxzén suffered what he describes as a "massive heart attack" Thursday morning while at a hotel in his home country of Sweden.

"[It] was extremely painful and wildly scary," Lyxzén, 51, writes in an Instagram post alongside a photo of him lying in a hospital bed. "Thanks [to] the wonderful doctors and nurses at the Uppsala hospital [in Sweden] I'm still around to fight another day."

"Under the circumstances I feel ok," he adds. "Sore and tired and really shook up."

While Lyxzén recovers, Refused has canceled their upcoming show scheduled for Friday in Stockholm.

"A complete bummer as I was really looking forward to it," Lyxzén says. "But hopefully I/we will be able to make up to you soon. The good news is that with medication I can get back to my rocking self hopefully sooner than later."

"Life is weird and precious," he concludes. "Take care of each and tell your loved ones that you love them."

