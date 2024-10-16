The Red Jumpsuit Apparatus shares official recording of "Home Improvement" song

The Red Jumpsuit Apparatus has shared an official recording of their song "Home Improvement."

The track dates back to the sessions for the "Face Down" outfit's 2006 debut album, Don't You Fake It, but didn't make it on the record. Until now, it had only existed in unofficial demo form online.

"Home Improvement" is one of several "lost" songs that RJA is now rerecording for an upcoming album due out in 2025. The record, which will also feature new original material, will be the band's first with their new label, Better Noise Music.

The Red Jumpsuit Apparatus will be performing at the 2024 When We Were Young festival, taking place Saturday and Sunday in Las Vegas. They'll be playing Don't You Fake It in full.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.