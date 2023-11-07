Red Hot Chili Peppers and Hozier headlining 2024 Innings Festival

C3 Presents

By Josh Johnson

Red Hot Chili Peppers and Hozier are headlining the 2024 Innings Festival, taking place February 23-24 in Tempe, Arizona.

Other artists on the bill include Greta Van Fleet, 311, Jimmy Eat World, Third Eye Blind, Young the Giant, Phantogram, Matt and Kim and Cannons.

As always, the baseball-themed festival, which coincides with the Spring Training season, also features appearances by former MLB players, such as Ryan Dempster, Matt Kemp, Andre Ethier and Luis Gonzalez.

New for 2024 is the bonus Extra Innings Festival, which will be held March 1-2 in Tempe. The rootsier Extra Innings lineup includes Dave Matthews Band, Noah Kahan, Chris Stapleton and Sheryl Crow.

A presale for both Innings and Extra Innings begins Thursday, November 9. For more info, visit InningsFestival.com.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On Air99.5 KISS FM - KISS Rocks San Antonio Logo
    View All
    844-470-5477
    More from KISS
    KISS Photos

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about kissrocks.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!