Red Hot Chili Peppers headlining 2024 Harley-Davidson Homecoming Festival

Red Hot Chili Peppers are headlining the 2024 Harley-Davidson Homecoming Festival, taking place July 25-28 in Milwaukee.

The bill also includes country-rock crossover artists Jelly Roll and HARDY, as well as The Offspring.

Tickets will go on presale Thursday, January 18, at 10 a.m. CT. For the full lineup and all ticket info, visit HDHomecoming.com.

Along with Harley-Davidson Homecoming, Red Hot Chili Peppers are playing the 2024 Bonnaroo and Innings festivals. You can also catch their U.S. headlining tour, kicking off in May.

