Red carpet premiere announced for Nick Menza documentary

The red carpet premiere for This Was My Life, the documentary about late Megadeth drummer Nick Menza, has been announced.

The event will take place April 10 at the Laemmle Royal theater in Los Angeles and will be followed by a Q&A with the film's director, Holly Grayson, and former Megadeth bassist David Ellefson.

"The Menza family is super excited to finally see this film come to fruition, and even more excited to have David narrating the exciting and unique life that Nick lived," a press release reads.

Menza played in Megadeth from 1989 to 1998 and was part of the Rust in Peacelineup alongside frontman Dave Mustaine, Ellefson and guitarist Marty Friedman. He died in 2016 at age 51.

