Rammstein's Till Lindemann announces debut North American solo tour

Till Lindemann - Live In Monterrey Medios y Media/Getty Images (Medios y Media/Getty Images)

By Josh Johnson

Rammstein front man Till Lindemann is bringing his solo tour to North America for the first time.

The newly announced trek begins September 17 in San Antonio, Texas, and wraps up October 14 in Los Angeles. Tickets go on sale Friday, April 26, at 10 a.m. local time, with presales starting Wednesday, April 24, at 10 a.m. local time.

For the full list of dates and all ticket info, visit Till-Lindemann.com.

Lindemman released his debut solo album, Zunge, in 2023. Rammstein's most recent record is 2022's Zeit.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On Air99.5 KISS FM - KISS Rocks San Antonio Logo
    View All
    844-470-5477
    More from KISS
    KISS Photos

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about kissrocks.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!