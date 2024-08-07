Rammstein's Till Lindemann files legal action against German publication over sexual misconduct allegations

Till Lindemann - Live In Monterrey Medios y Media/Getty Images (Medios y Media/Getty Images)

By Josh Johnson

Rammstein frontman Till Lindemann has filed legal action against the German publication Der Spiegel regarding its reporting over sexual misconduct allegations made against him.

A press release put out by Lindemann's attorneys accuses Der Spiegel of forgery and attempted trial fraud regarding alleged discrepancies in documents submitted by the publication during injunction proceedings against the "Du Hast" rocker.

Allegations against Lindemann began to surface in 2023, and an investigation was opened in Germany shortly thereafter. Lindemann denied the allegations, and the investigation was closed in August 2023 due to lack of evidence.

In a new statement posted to Rammstein's website on Aug. 5, the band writes, as translated from German, "We have been actively dealing with the allegations made against the band since last summer. We take this debate seriously, even if much of it is baseless and grossly exaggerated."

If you are affected by abuse and needing support, or know someone who is, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233, or the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673). You can also chat online at thehotline.org or online.rainn.org, respectively. ﻿﻿

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air99.5 KISS FM - KISS Rocks San Antonio Logo
    View All
    844-470-5477
    More from KISS
    KISS Photos

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about kissrocks.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!