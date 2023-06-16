Rammstein's Christoph Schneider shares statement amid Till Lindemann allegations

Rammstein drummer Christoph Schneider has shared a statement in response to allegations of sexual misconduct against frontman Till Lindemann.

Reports broke Wednesday, June 14, that Lindemann was under investigation in Germany regarding the claims. On June 15, The New York Times reported that label Universal Music has "suspend[ed] promotional and marketing activities" for Rammstein.

One of the claims stems from an incident that allegedly occurred during a party around the time of a Rammstein concert in Vilnius, Lithuania, which the band denied. Rammstein later posted a statement on Instagram reading, in part, "We condemn any kind of transgression and ask you: do not engage in public prejudice of any kind against those who have made allegations. You have a right to your point of view. But we, the band, also have a right -- namely not to be prejudiced either."

Now, Schneider has published his own Instagram post, which, translated from German, reads, "The accusations of the past few weeks have deeply shaken us as a band and me as a person."

"I feel like I am in shock by the things that have been shared and printed on social media and in the press about our singer," he writes.

Schneider adds that while he doesn't believe Lindemann did anything illegal, "Things seem to have happened that -- although legally OK -- I personally do not find acceptable." He also notes that Lindemann has "distanced himself" from the rest of Rammstein recently, and that his parties are separate from the band's own aftershow celebrations.

Schneider concludes that he hopes for "calm, level-headed reflection and processing" amid the situation for the band members.

"All together, six of us," he writes. "We stand together."

If you are affected by abuse and needing support, or know someone who is, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233, or the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673). You can also chat online at thehotline.org or online.rainn.org, respectively. ﻿﻿

