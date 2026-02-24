Raging with the Boss: Tom Morello to join Bruce Springsteen for select songs on US tour

Tom Morello is reuniting with Bruce Springsteen on the road.

The Rage Against the Machine guitarist will be joining the Boss for select songs on each stop of the "Born in the U.S.A." artist's Land of Hope and Dreams American Tour with the E Street Band.

The news comes after Springsteen and Morello played together in January during a benefit concert in Minneapolis. The show raised money for the families of Renee Good and Alex Pretti, who were both shot and killed by federal immigration agents in Minneapolis. The set included the live debut of Springsteen's new song, "Streets of Minneapolis."

"After Bruce joined me last month in Minneapolis for our 'Defend Minnesota' charity concert, I was reminded how important our platform is, and how crucial the resistance work is that our music can do together at this dangerous historical juncture," Morello says in a statement. "Together, Bruce, the E Street Band, and I are going to turn a spotlight on the current threats to democracy and human rights happening all around us on the 'Land of Hope & Dreams American Tour' in the spirit of freedom, justice and rock n roll."

The tour launches March 31 in Minneapolis, and concludes May 27 in Washington, D.C. For the full list of dates and all ticket info, visit BruceSpringsteen.net.

As a result of joining the Springsteen run, Morello will be postponing dates on his planned U.S. solo tour originally scheduled for May.

Morello previously toured with Bruce and the E Street Band for several years in the mid-2010s. He also recorded a cover of the Springsteen song "The Ghost of Tom Joad" with Rage, which was released in 2000.

