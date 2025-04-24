Rage Against the Machine's Brad Wilk jamming with Limp Bizkit's Wes Borland

By Josh Johnson

At least one member of Rage Against the Machine is no longer raging against Limp Bizkit.

Rage drummer Brad Wilk has been jamming with Bizkit guitarist Wes Borland. Wilk has shared video of the session on Instagram while tagging Borland, musician Ecca Vandal and producer Kid Not.

"Doing desert things with some bad a** new friends," Wilk writes in the caption.

You may recall that Rage and Limp Bizkit don't have the friendliest history. Back in 2000, Rage bassist Tim Commerford protested the "Break Stuff" rockers winning at the MTV VMAs by crashing the stage and climbing the set's scaffolding. Rage broke up for the first time shortly thereafter.

Along with Wilk, it seems that Tom Morello is also cooler with Limp Bizkit nowadays. The guitarist opened for Bizkit during a show in 2024.

