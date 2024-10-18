Rage Against the Machine's 2000 DNC performance released to streaming

Rage Against the Machine's famed concert outside the 2000 Democratic National Convention is now available on streaming platforms.

The set included renditions of songs including "Killing in the Name," "Bulls on Parade" and "Sleep Now in the Fire." In an opening speech to attendees, frontman Zack de la Rocha declared, "We are not gonna allow these streets to be taken over by the Democrats or the Republicans."

A vinyl edition of the concert will be released as part of 2024 Record Store Day Black Friday, taking place Nov. 29.

Rage Against the Machine broke up shortly after the DNC performance. They've reunited several times since, most recently in 2019 for a tour scheduled for 2020 but delayed to 2022 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The outing got cut short after de la Rocha tore his Achilles tendon. In January 2024, drummer Brad Wilk announced that Rage "will not be touring or playing live again."

