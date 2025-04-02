Rage Against the Machine, Green Day & more featured on 'Devil May Cry' soundtrack

By Josh Johnson

Artists including Rage Against the Machine and Green Day are among the artists featured on the soundtrack for Netflix's upcoming Devil May Cry animated series.

According to a post by Netflix Geeked, the show's first season will feature Rage's "Guerilla Radio" and an unnamed song by Green Day.

The track list also includes the new Evanescence song "Afterlife," the Crazy Town hit "Butterfly," Limp Bizkit's "Rollin'" and a remix of Papa Roach's "Last Resort." "Rollin'" serves as the Devil May Cry title theme, while "Last Resort" was used in a trailer.

Devil May Cry, based on the video game franchise of the same name, premieres Thursday on Netflix.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

