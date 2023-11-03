Rage Against the Machine fan Olivia Rodrigo will be performing with Sheryl Crow during Rock Hall induction

Though she's shared her love for Rage Against the Machine, Olivia Rodrigo will be performing with a different Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee during this year's ceremony.

During an interview on The Tonight Show, Sheryl Crow revealed that she will be joined onstage by the "vampire" star.

Initially, the Rock Hall had said only that Rodrigo "will perform with one of her heroes" during the induction festivities. Given that Rodrigo previously said Rage was her "favorite band right now" and that she was going to "going to cry myself to sleep" because she was missing the ceremony due to a presumably now-resolved scheduling conflict, some theorized she might be performing in honor of the "Killing in the Name" outfit.

While an Olivia/Rage performance certainly would be interesting, the prospect didn't sit well with everyone. Some of the comments on the Rock Hall's announcement include "I really hope she doesn't sing rage please don't" and "Don't ruin RATM - thanks."

The 2023 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony takes place Friday, November 3, in Brooklyn, New York, and will stream live on Disney+. The inductees include Rage, Crow, Kate Bush, Missy Elliott, George Michael, Willie Nelson and The Spinners.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.