Radiohead, Iron Maiden & more sign open letter calling for cap on resale ticket prices

Thom Yorke of Radiohead performs live on stage at Sydney Entertainment Centre on November 12, 2012 in Sydney, Australia. (Mark Metcalfe/Getty Images)

Artists including Radiohead and Iron Maiden have signed an open letter calling for the U.K. government to put a cap on the price of which concert tickets can be resold on secondary market sites.

The letter, published by the U.K. consumer rights organization Which?, requests governmental protections to "help fix elements of the extortionate and pernicious secondary ticketing market that serve the interests of touts [resellers], whose exploitative practices are preventing genuine fans from accessing the music, theatre and sports they love."

"For too long certain resale platforms have allowed touts to bulk buy and then resell tickets at inflated prices, forcing fans to either pay above the odds or miss out entirely," the statement reads. "This erodes trust in the live events sector and undermines the efforts of artists and organizers to make shows accessible and affordable."

It continues, "Introducing a cap will restore faith in the ticketing system, help democratize public access to the arts in line with the Government's agenda and make it easier for fans to spot illegal behavior, such as ticketing fraud."

Other artists who signed include Coldplay, The Cure's Robert Smith, Sam Fender, PJ Harvey, Mark Knopfler, New Order, Bastille, Johnny Marr, Keane and alt-J.

You can read the letter via Which.co.uk.

