Queens of the Stone Age's Josh Homme is "all clear" with treatment for cancer

Queens of the Stone Age frontman Josh Homme has shared a positive update on his treatment for cancer.

During an interview with the U.K.'s ITV News, Homme was asked if he's still being treated, to which he responds, "I'm good."

"I'm all clear," he adds.

Homme first spoke about his cancer battle in a June interview with Revolver. He shared that he was diagnosed in 2022 and was continuing to heal after successfully undergoing surgery.

"Cancer is just the cherry on top of an interesting time period, you know?" Homme told Revolver. "I'm extremely thankful that I'll get through this, and I'll look back at this as something that's f***** up -- but will have made me better."

Homme has been busy this year touring with QotSA in support of their latest album, In Times New Roman..., which dropped in June.

