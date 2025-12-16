Queens of the Stone Age’s 'Alive in the Catacombs﻿' concert film now on YouTube

By Josh Johnson

Queens of the Stone Age's Alive in the Catacombs is now streaming on YouTube.

The concert film was recorded during a July 2024 performance in the famed Catacombs of Paris. It was previously available for purchase via the QotSA website and screened in theaters.

Queens have also uploaded the accompanying behind-the-scenes documentary Alive in Paris and Before to YouTube.

After first premiering Alive in the Catacombs, QotSA embarked on the Catacombs U.S. tour, which featured special arrangements inspired by the Paris experience.

