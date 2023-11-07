Queens of the Stone Age, Fall Out Boy, Avenged Sevenfold headlining 2024 Download Festival

Queens Of The Stone Age Perform At Bill Graham Civic Auditorium Steve Jennings/Getty Images (Steve Jennings/Getty Images)

Queens of the Stone Age, Fall Out Boy and Avenged Sevenfold will headline the 2024 edition of the U.K.'s Download Festival, taking place June 14-16.

The bill also includes the reformed Pantera, Royal Blood, The Offspring, Bad Omens, Corey Taylor, Sum 41, The Used, 311, Atreyu, Hoobastank and Machine Head.

Download 2024 will mark Pantera's first U.K. show in 20 years and the soon-to-be-disbanding Sum 41's final U.K. festival performance.

For the full list of dates and all ticket info, visit DownloadFestival.co.uk.

