Queens of the Stone Age cancel remaining 2024 tour dates: "We hope to see you all again in 2025"

By Josh Johnson

Queens of the Stone Age have canceled their remaining 2024 tour dates due to frontman Josh Homme's health.

In a statement posted Friday, the "No One Knows" rockers write, "Josh has been given no choice but to prioritize his health and to receive essential medical care through the remainder of the year."

"Josh and the QotSA family are so thankful for your support and the time we were able to spend together over the last year," the statement continues. "Hope to see you all again in 2025."

On July 9, while they were on tour in Europe, Queens announced that Homme needed to return to the U.S. to undergo "emergency surgery" and that their remaining shows that month would be canceled. In an update issued July 26, the band said that Homme was receiving "continued medical care" and canceled their August European dates.

The latest round of canceled dates include U.S. headlining and festival shows in September and October, such as Connecticut's Soundside Music Festival. They were also set to play Mexico's Corona Capital Festival in November.

The exact nature of Homme's condition has not been publicly announced. Homme was diagnosed with cancer in 2022 and shared that he was "all clear" in a November 2023 interview.

