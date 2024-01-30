Queens of the Stone Age announce US dates with Royal Blood

Disney/Randy Holmes

By Josh Johnson

Queens of the Stone Age have announced a new batch of U.S. headlining dates with Royal Blood.

The four-show run will make stops in Portsmouth, Virginia, on May 6; Wilmington, North Carolina, on May 7; North Charleston, South Carolina, on May 8; and Hollywood, Florida, on May 10.

Tickets go on sale Friday, February 2, at 10 a.m. local time. For the full list of dates and all ticket info, visit QotSA.com.

The new dates are part of QotSA's ongoing The End Is Nero tour, which supports their 2023 album, In Times New Roman... Their 2024 schedule also includes sets at the Welcome to Rockville, Shaky Knees and BottleRock Napa Valley festivals as well as shows in Japan, Australia, New Zealand and Europe.

Royal Blood, who previously opened for Queens of the Stone Age in 2017 and 2018, also put out a record in 2023, Back to the Water Below.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On Air99.5 KISS FM - KISS Rocks San Antonio Logo
    View All
    844-470-5477
    More from KISS
    KISS Photos

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about kissrocks.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!