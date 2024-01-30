Queens of the Stone Age announce US dates with Royal Blood

Queens of the Stone Age have announced a new batch of U.S. headlining dates with Royal Blood.

The four-show run will make stops in Portsmouth, Virginia, on May 6; Wilmington, North Carolina, on May 7; North Charleston, South Carolina, on May 8; and Hollywood, Florida, on May 10.

Tickets go on sale Friday, February 2, at 10 a.m. local time. For the full list of dates and all ticket info, visit QotSA.com.

The new dates are part of QotSA's ongoing The End Is Nero tour, which supports their 2023 album, In Times New Roman... Their 2024 schedule also includes sets at the Welcome to Rockville, Shaky Knees and BottleRock Napa Valley festivals as well as shows in Japan, Australia, New Zealand and Europe.

Royal Blood, who previously opened for Queens of the Stone Age in 2017 and 2018, also put out a record in 2023, Back to the Water Below.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.