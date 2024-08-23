Queens of the Stone Age scrap remaining 2024 tour dates: "We hope to see you all again in 2025"

Queens of the Stone Age have postponed or canceled their remaining 2024 tour dates due to frontman Josh Homme's health.

In a statement posted Friday, the "No One Knows" rockers write, "Josh has been given no choice but to prioritize his health and to receive essential medical care through the remainder of the year."

"Josh and the QotSA family are so thankful for your support and the time we were able to spend together over the last year," the statement continues. "Hope to see you all again in 2025."

On July 9, while they were on tour in Europe, Queens announced that Homme needed to return to the U.S. to undergo "emergency surgery" and that their remaining shows that month would be canceled. In an update issued July 26, the band said that Homme was receiving "continued medical care" and canceled their August European dates.

The latest round of affected dates include U.S. headlining and festival shows in September and October, such as Connecticut's Soundside Music Festival. They were also set to play Mexico's Corona Capital Festival in November. The headlining shows are being postponed, while the festival sets have been canceled.

The exact nature of Homme's condition has not been publicly announced. Homme was diagnosed with cancer in 2022 and shared that he was "all clear" in a November 2023 interview.

(A previous version of this story was published on Aug. 23. This version has been updated to include that some of affected tour dates have been postponed, not canceled.)

