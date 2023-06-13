Queens of the Stone Age share new video for '﻿In Times New Roman...'﻿ track "Carnavoyeur"

Matador Records

By Josh Johnson

Queens of the Stone Age have premiered a new video for "Carnavoyeur," a track off the band's upcoming album, In Times New Roman... .

The clip finds Josh Homme — sporting his new goatee — providing the swan song of a bleeding bullfighter. You can watch it now streaming on YouTube.

In Times New Roman..., the follow-up to 2017's Villains, drops Friday, June 16. It also includes the lead single "Emotion Sickness."

Queens of the Stone Age will launch a U.S. tour in support of In Times New Roman... in August.

