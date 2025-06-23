Queens of the Stone Age announce Catacombs US tour

Queens of the Stone Age have announced a new run of U.S. dates dubbed the Catacombs tour.

The fall outing, which runs from Oct. 2 in Chicago to Nov. 21 in New Orleans, is named after the new Queens concert film, Alive in the Catacombs. While Alive in the Catacombs was recorded at the famed Catacombs of Paris, the Catacombs tour finds Josh Homme and company performing in "a curated selection of North America's most historic theaters."

"The Catacombs Tour will see QOTSA draw upon the spirit of those sublime subterranean renditions and infuse it into reimagined versions that promise to twist the volume knob in both directions," a press release says. "Enhanced by assembled ensembles, the end result will be a precious few unique and intimate performances unlike any previous QOTSA tour."

The release adds, "Appropriate dress is encouraged — you'll want to look as good as the music is going to sound on this very special evening at the theater."

Tickets for the tour go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. local time. For the full list of dates and all ticket info, visit QotSA.com.

Alive in the Catacombs is out now.

