Queens of the Stone Age add US tour dates

Disney/Randy Holmes

By Josh Johnson

Queens of the Stone Age have added a batch of U.S. headlining dates.

The newly announced shows include Sept. 28 in Boston, Oct. 1 in Cincinnati, Oct. 2 in Chicago and Oct. 4 in Madison. The Kills will also be on the bill.

Tickets go on sale Friday, June 7, at 10 a.m. local time. For the full list of dates and all ticket info, visit QotSA.com.

Queens of the Stone Age will be touring in continued support of their latest album, 2023's In Times New Roman... . 

